Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tate & Lyle in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

TATYY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TATYY stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.7249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

