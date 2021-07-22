Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

TGB opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

