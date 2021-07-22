Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $70.57 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16.

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

