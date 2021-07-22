Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.