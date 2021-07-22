Tap Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $279,995.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

