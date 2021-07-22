Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.73. 25,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 38,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.