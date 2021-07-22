Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.57.

SYF stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

