Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 798. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

