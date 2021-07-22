Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.46. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. Research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.