sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $220.15 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $220.15 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00047779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.79 or 0.00815704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 218,663,730 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

