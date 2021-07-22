Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.48 million and $853,818.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.47 or 0.06250093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00133480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,278,131 coins and its circulating supply is 323,432,631 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

