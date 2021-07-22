SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in SunOpta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

