Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Shares Down 0.1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to individual and businesses in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.