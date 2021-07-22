Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $46,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 252,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 476.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,511,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

