Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Shares Up 30.8%

Sumo Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SUMGF)’s stock price shot up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 1,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Sumo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUMGF)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

