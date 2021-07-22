Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.