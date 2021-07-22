Summit Insights Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.34.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.