Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS STBI opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.