Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $12.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

