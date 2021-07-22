Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $12.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
