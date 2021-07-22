StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in StoneCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

