Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 22,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,065% compared to the average volume of 1,934 call options.
DB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
