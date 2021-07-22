Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 22,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,065% compared to the average volume of 1,934 call options.

DB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

