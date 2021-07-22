Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,714% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

WFG opened at $70.30 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000.

A number of analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

