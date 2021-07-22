Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,660 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,714% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.
WFG opened at $70.30 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000.
A number of analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
