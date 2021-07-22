Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,246% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 379,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,638. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

