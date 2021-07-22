Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 351 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

