Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,012,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.