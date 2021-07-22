Stifel Financial Corp Has $733,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.