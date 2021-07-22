Stifel Financial Corp Has $713,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

