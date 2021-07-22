Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Up to $56.22

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $59.16. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 3,348 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

