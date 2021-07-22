Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $818.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 97,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.