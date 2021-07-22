Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

