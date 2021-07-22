Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 64,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,730. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

