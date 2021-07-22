StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Critical Review

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get StepStone Group alerts:

40.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StepStone Group and Moelis & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.34 $62.63 million $0.87 50.95 Moelis & Company $943.28 million 3.84 $178.83 million $2.91 19.48

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Moelis & Company 1 6 1 0 2.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.99%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $50.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.14%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Moelis & Company 20.91% 56.19% 21.92%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats StepStone Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.