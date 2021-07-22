Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,069. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

