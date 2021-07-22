State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 16,317 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $63,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.20 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

