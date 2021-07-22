State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $64,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.