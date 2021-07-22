State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Liberty Broadband worth $60,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.82. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $173.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

