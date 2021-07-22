State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 606,363 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 103.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $52,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

