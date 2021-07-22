STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.83 million and $2.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

