Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $25,968.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00852064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

