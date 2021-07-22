Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.88 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

