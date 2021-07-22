Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

SWK stock opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

