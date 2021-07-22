Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 428.70 ($5.60), with a volume of 3719890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

The stock has a market cap of £13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.67.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

