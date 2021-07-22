Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1,438.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.92. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $326.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.