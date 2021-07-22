SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,498.50 ($19.58), with a volume of 3,954,564 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSE. upgraded SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,530.12. The firm has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

