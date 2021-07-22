Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

CXM stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

