Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

NYSE CXM opened at $19.68 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last quarter.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

