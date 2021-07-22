Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $383.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STXB. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.