SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 85.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,229 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPEU stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58.

