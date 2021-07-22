SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.63 million and $286,448.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.37 or 0.99801957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

