Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,990,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.88. 9,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,368. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

